‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ will add Purah and Robbie

During Nintendo’s latest Direct, fans got a look at the upcoming content coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity in its next DLC.

Guardian Of Remembrance is the next part of Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’s expansion pass. A new trailer showed details during the latest Nintendo Direct. The expansion comes with new story missions and playable characters.

The two characters revealed are Purah and Robbie, the two scientists looking into Sheikah technology during the events of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. The characters join the collection of several playable characters within the game, many of whom will receive new battle skills.

Advertisement

The expansion also includes many new battles for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity. These include the Battle for Kakariko Village and the Battle of Goponga Village.

The additional content will be available on October 29 as part of the expansion pass, which costs £17.99.

A new Kirby game was also revealed at the Nintendo Direct. Kirby And The Forgotten Land is the latest game in the long-running series and takes Kirby to a post-apocalyptic land. The new location features overgrown buildings and cracked roads that look more fitting in The Last Of Us than a Kirby game.

Two previous Kirby games have been released on the Switch, but the upcoming Forgotten Land will feature a new 3D approach for controls and environments. The post-apocalyptic world brings Kirby to a more human-focused civilisation similar to Mario Odyssey’s New Donk City, which put the well-known plumber side by side with humans.

However, Forgotten Land will include familiar characters from the series, including Kirby’s Waddle Dee companions.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land is set to release on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Marvel’s Venom has arrived in Fortnite and includes Tom Hardy in a non-symbiote form.