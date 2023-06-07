‘I Think You Should Leave’ fans make playable ‘Eggman Game’ for charity

Following Netflix comedy I Think You Should Leave‘s third season, fans have brought one of its latest sketches to life with a playable “Eggman Game“.

During a sketch in season 3’s second episode, ‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’, comedian Tim Robinson portrays an office worker playing Eggman Game, where the objective is to shovel eggs into the titular Eggman’s mouth.

Eggman Game‘s premise quickly becomes confusing, with bizarre error messages building up to the game’s “reward”: being flashed by the egg that Robinson’s character has been feeding.

While the quality of Robinson’s Eggman Game is debatable, fans have brought it to life as a browser game that you can play here, featuring every beat from the sketch.

Speaking to Kotaku, co-creator Matthew Barton says that while egggame.org was originally created to “make people laugh,” they soon realised its popularity could help raise money for worthy causes.

Above the game, players are encouraged to donate to the Ruth Ellis Center — which provides support for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults — and a GoFundMe page for I Think You Should Leave star Biff Wiff, who was recently hospitalised due to the effects of recurring cancer.

“We first chose the donation link for the Ruth Ellis Center because we wanted to have the donations go to a cause that was important to us, hence the LGBTQ+ community,” shared Barton. “We specifically chose the Ruth Ellis Center because it is located in Detroit, which is where Tim Robinson is from. When we found out about the Biff Wiff donation page on GoFundMe, we knew we had to include it.”

Besides the Eggman Game, the latest season of I Think You Should Leave also featured an all-new song from Turnstile.