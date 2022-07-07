‘I Was A Teenage Exocolonist’ has been announced for Nintendo Switch

Publisher Finji has announced that the upcoming indie title I Was A Teenage Exocolonist will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The coming-of-age narrative RPG will be coming to Nintendo Switch on August 25, alongside its release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Mac, and Linux. The game also has a demo available on Steam from today (July 7) until July 10, 4:59pm BST / 11:59 ET, and it can be wishlisted on Steam.

Additionally, there’s a new trailer 90-second trailer for the game that shows off more in-game footage that highlights some choice-making, exploration, and character interactions.

Northway Games, developer of I Was A Teenage Exocolonist, already has a few titles under its belt (including PC, mobile, and VR games) with this being its seventh release so far. The description states that it will “ask you to spend your teenage years on an alien planet in this narrative RPG with card-based battles.”

It continues: “The choices you make and skills you master over ten years will determine the course of your life and the survival of your colony.”

Finji has published several acclaimed indie titles in the past, including the likes of Night In The Woods, Chicory: A Colourful Tale, and most recently 2022’s action-adventure critical darling Tunic.

NME awarded Tunic a glowing four-out-of-five star review, stating: “Tunic is so much more than just a game about a cute fox. It’s a wonderfully satisfying adventure game that’s not afraid to kill you and leave you confused as to what just happened. It’s happy for you to be lost, inconvenienced, and befuddled.”

