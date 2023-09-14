Idris Elba has created two songs and DJ’s a radio in ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’

Idris Elba features on the original soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty expansion, contributing his unreleased tracks to make up a whole new radio station in the game.

A new cinematic trailer for Phantom Liberty also premiered in the latest Night City Wire, focusing on the characters Solomon Reed (played by Elba) and Song So Mi (voiced by Minji Chang) and their relationship. Check it out below:

CD Projekt Red previously shared that Idris Elba was high up on their preferred potentials for Solomon Reed, and Elba responded by signing on early into the development of the secret agent.

As it transpires, though, Elba’s prominence as a DJ and rapper was also instrumental to the Phantom Liberty soundtrack. The developer revealed that there are three new radio stations that will be added with the expansion – Darkstar Radio, Impulse and Growl FM.

The first in that list features “world music from a dark, dystopian future”, and two of the tracks on that station are from Elba who rapped and produced those contributions. “We’re really thrilled to have them,” said composer P. T. Adamczyk. “I think they fit perfectly both in the Cyberpunk context and as well with the Darkstar Radio.”

Moreover, Impulse is “basically [Elba’s] DJ set put together from unreleased tracks”. Adamczyk continued to describe this station as a mix of more modern electronic music that will accompany the player as they travel through Night City.

“Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?” said CD Projekt Red.

Phantom Liberty comes to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 26.

