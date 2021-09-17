IGDA group chair steps down over allegations of abuse

The International Game Developers Association’s (IGDA) chair of its Women in Games (WIG) Special Interest Group (SIG) has stepped down following allegations of abuse.

Victims claimed that “multiple informal complaints” had been filed to IGDA regarding Jennifer Scheurle (also lead game designer at Black Bird Interactive) following by formal complaints being lodged in 2019 and 2020. There were apparently over 120 pages of statements and evidence.

Last night (September 16), Scheurle issued a statement via Twitter to announce that she would be stepping down from her role as IGDA WIG SIG chair immediately.

I’m sorry this took so long. I wanted to make adequate time to consider everyone affected by the situation. pic.twitter.com/4Rdd7xxtrS — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) September 16, 2021

While the complaints made internally to IGDA date back a few years, it appears the allegations surfaced publicly following the GameHers Awards, which recognises “women and femme identifying people of marginalised genders in all aspects of gaming”. The program announced its nominations earlier this week (September 13), where Scheurle was a nominee in categories including ‘Rising Leader’ and ‘Advocate of the Year’.

“Jennifer Scheurle should not be nominated for anything let alone a ‘Rising Leader’ award,” tweeted Noni Och, a developer who came forward with the allegations, having previously shared her experience of being “manipulated and essentially groomed” by Scheurle.

The woman I’m talking about here is Jennifer Scheurle https://t.co/BTNrREvFfp — noni och (@NinNons) September 15, 2021

“I have always tried to embody the value of believing victims and this does not change with the accused being myself,” Scheurle said in her statement. “Many people I love are hurting and I wish to not bring any more harm to any of you. I’m sorry for any harm I have caused Noni and others, both past and present.”

She has also stated that she will retract all nominations for awards, upcoming speaking and writing gigs, and will also refrain from advocacy work.

Prior to Scheurle’s resignation, IGDA released a statement regarding the allegations, confirming “After thorough investigation, the submitter of the complaint was informed there was not [sic] compelling evidence of wrongdoing. They were also invited to submit additional materials in the future to have the investigation reopened.”

