Ikumi Nakamura says new studio Unseen will make “supernatural” games

Japanese video game director Ikumi Nakamura has announced a new studio and talked about the culture she wants to foster and games she wants to make.

Called Unseen, the new development studio was announced alongside a reveal video, which can be watched below.

Nakamura says Unseen “acts as a terminal,” making it “a place where different cultures intersect. A hub for artists to gather. We want to transcend various mediums beyond the realm of video games” (via an interview with IGN).

Advertisement

The studio will be filled with international staff, which Nakamura says will create “a breeding ground for new ideas”.

No concrete details were given about Unseen’s first game, but Nakamura said development has indeed started, adding “we are putting a lot of care into the setting and characters.

“I want to make a game with characters that reflect real-life personalities and minorities with an open-minded setting that represents multiple cultures.”

The themes and ideas of this game also look to be inspired by Nakamura’s own favourites: “I like mystery, I like horror films, I love zombies, and the supernatural and science fiction – I find these genres fascinating, and I’m good at them, so I want to keep working on games related to these subjects.”

Advertisement

The studio floor of Unseen was even designed in Unreal Engine 5, allowing the team to iterate on it like a game until it felt right. “I want it to be a place where developers can come and go as they please, like nomads. It’s a new style of office.”

Nakamura entered the public eye during E3 2019 when she introduced Ghostwire: Tokyo onstage, creating what many saw as the standout moment of the show. Ikumi Nakamura later left the game’s development due to declining health, when she later announced her own studio.

In other news, Skull & Bones is looking for playtesters to join its insider program.