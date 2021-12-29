‘Ill’ trailer shows off horror FPS gameplay in Unreal Engine 5

Clout Games has released a trailer for their upcoming game Ill, a horror FPS using Unreal Engine 5.

The trailer is just a teaser of Ill‘s look and tone and demonstrates the new Unreal Engine 5, which Clout Games recently transitioned to. There is no release date revealed in the trailer, but updates can be found by supporting the team on Patreon.

The Ill trailer shows the main character checking the cylinder of a revolver as they climb a set of stairs. At the peak is a destroyed room with files and papers strewn around. A large chunk of concrete has collapsed and opened the room to the open sky. The main character clicks on a radio and speaks to another character before heading out of the room past blood splatter.

While unnamed investors have picked up the team, a Patreon post explains why the platform is still in use. “Some people ask, they got the investment, why should I support on Patreon? Well, you don’t have to, just want to clarify that all money goes to the development, and Patreon part is actually not insignificant if you think of it in a long scope. Developing AAA games is actually crazy expensive in 2021.”

The use of Unreal Engine 5 means that the developers will have access to the latest technologies added to the engine. This includes Nanite, a system that only renders objects that are within view, allowing for highly detailed textures and meshes to be used for greater fidelity. Another is Lumen, which renders diffuse interreflection with infinite bounces and indirect specular reflections in large, detailed environments at scales ranging from millimetres to kilometres.

