Immersive tabletop role-playing festival You Meet In Malta announced for September

Tickets have gone on sale for You Meet In Malta, an immersive festival that will celebrate tabletop role-playing games.

You Meet In Malta starts September 25 and will run for five days, with punters able to experience live actual play shows, workshops, panels and more during the immersive first-of-its-kind event,

“Summoning all adventurers! You Meet In Malta to embark on a legendary quest. Step into a realm of magic and mystery with a brand-new, immersive event, rich in fantasy, where you can unleash your imagination,” reads the event description.

“The sun-drenched, mystical and historic landscape of Malta is the backdrop to a weekend of scenic tours, talks and panels, riddle-solving and post-quest partying, with epic live shows featuring Krystina Arielle, Erika Ishii, Aabria Iyengar and many, many more.”

You Meet In Malta will also offer “full access to the immersive market”, a number of workshops including mini painting, roleplay masterclasses and a number of Q&As alongside “meet & greets, cinema screenings, night-life events and game breakout spaces”.

“There will be more ‘Main Quest’ activities than you can hope to conquer during the festival so we will provide an event planning sheet for you and your party to help you prioritise & customise your You Meet In experience,” explained organisers. “Special one-off events with featured talent at the festival with very limited space,” will also be offered for an additional cost.

Cosplay is encouraged across You Meet In Malta. “We want this to be an immersive one of a kind event so people feel free to immerse yourself as much as possible,” reads the event FAQ section.

You Meet In Malta is a collaboration between Live Nation Entertainment and 356 Entertainment with Jasper William Cartwright at the helm as Creative Director. “Time for my most epic quest,” he wrote on social media, announcing the news.

Tickets start from £299 per person and are on sale now.

