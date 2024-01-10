‘Immortality’ coming to PlayStation 5 this month

Immortality is coming to PlayStation 5 later this month, it has been announced.

Half Mermaid Productions, the developer behind the game, announced yesterday (January 9) that the game will be released on January 23, retailing at $19.99. This release will include both haptic and controller speaker features and also comes with a Platinum Trophy that can be unlocked.

In a statement, game director Sam Barlow spoke about the process of bringing the game to a new platform.

“From the inception of this project, the goal has been sharing Marissa Marcel’s life and work with as large an audience as possible. So I am thrilled to bring Immortality to PlayStation gamers and bring them face to face with a lost legend.”

Immortality was released in 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Android, and iOS. The game was nominated for Best Performer, Ultimate Game Of The Year, and Best Storytelling at the Golden Joystick Awards, but only won one, Best Performer, for Manon Gage’s portrayal of lead character Marissa Marcel.

The title was also nominated for Best Performance, Best Narrative, and Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2022.

NME reviewed Immortality when it was released, with Alan Wen writing that “Immortality succeeds first and foremost as a video game”.

“By uncovering the mystery of Marissa Marcel through the very visual language of cinema with both intuitive and tactile controls, Immortality raises a new high bar on what’s possible with video and game mechanics,” we wrote.

“Anchored by its cast’s stellar performances, a script and production that perfectly captures the film genres and eras depicted, this is an arthouse masterpiece destined for, well, immortality.”

