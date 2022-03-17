‘Her Story’ developer reveals “investigative horror” game ‘Immortality’

Immortality, the latest project from Her Story and Telling Lies dev, Sam Barlow, has finally received its first proper reveal.

Two years since it was first teased and nearly a year since it received a name, Immortality will be a FMV narrative mystery. The cinema-inspired “investigative horror” now has the full name of Immortality: An Interactive Movie Trilogy.

It tells the story of Marissa Marcel, an actress who made three films in her career – Ambrosio in 1968, Minsky in 1970 and Two Of Everything in 1999. None of those films were ever released. That means players have to dig through an archive of film clips and behind-the-scenes footage to piece together the plot of each film, as well as find out what happened to Marcel.

While the concept is similar to Barlow’s other work, it’s also far more visual thanks to being able to search through archive footage rather than the text-driven means of previous games.

Players can slowly open up footage by passing a sequence on an editing device, before clicking on items of interest. The game then cuts to another bit of footage where the same item appears.

As announced last year, the game also features some significant writers. These include Allan Scott (Queen’s Gambit and Don’t Look Now), Amelia Gray (Mr. Robot and Maniac), and Barry Gifford (Wild at Heart and Lost Highway).

Immortality: An Interactive Movie Trilogy will launch for PC and Xbox Series X|S this summer. An Xbox Game Pass release is expected given the logo on the trailer.

