‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ sequel binned by Ubisoft, claims report

Ubisoft reportedly binned a possible Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel as the game did not meet its own targets for a new series’ success.

Anonymous sources who had contacted Video Games Chronicle and Kotaku said that a sequel was in the early stages of development with Ubisoft Quebec. However, it was allegedly cancelled owing to “perceived challenges around establishing the IP.”

Ubisoft did not specifically refer to a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising nor the claims that it had been voided in its response to Video Games Chronicle’s report.

“As part of our global strategy, we are redirecting and reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio to other unannounced projects,” said Ubisoft’s spokesperson. “The expertise and technologies these teams developed will serve as an accelerator for the development of these key projects focused on our biggest brands. We have nothing further to share at this time.”

Released in 2020, Immortals Fenyx Rising was born out of a bug in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which changed the non-playable characters on the player’s ship into giant cyclopses.

Entertained by the idea, Ubisoft Quebec got the greenlight to develop the action-adventure, and it was compared to Nintendo‘s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild a number of times in its reveals.

In NME’s preview of the game, Jordan Oloman said that Immortals Fenyx Rising suffered from “a lack of tranquility and hamfisted navigation meant that the charming voiceover ultimately did a lot of the heavy lifting”. The response to the game was somewhat favourable though, with a lot of reviews praising the sense of humour that the game had about itself.

In other gaming news, League of Legends fighter Project L will be playable at EVO 2023 in August, featuring Ahri, Darius, Ekko and one more unannounced character.