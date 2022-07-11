Impossible ‘Fall Guys’ achievement to be fixed soon

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has commented on its plans to fix an achievement/trophy that’s been broken ever since the game went free-to-play.

When Fall Guys went free-to-play and came to more consoles on June 21 the game also seems to have broken its own Head Turner achievement, as it requires the equipping of legendary costume pieces – but none can now be unlocked (via True Achievements).

Mediatonic has since addressed the issue on the Fall Guys Discord, saying it is currently “working to make this [Head Turner goal] achievable.”

Exactly how Mediatonic plans to fix the achievement remains to be seen, but as noted by True Achievements, players that transferred their save file to the free-to-play version of the game with the required legendary cosmetics already unlocked should be able to get the achievement.

It appears that Mediatonic also hasn’t given an estimated timeframe for when the Head Turner achievement will actually be fixed, but it seems like it will be soon.

Broken achievements aren’t the only issue players have with the new Fall Guys free-to-play update, as some are finding problems with the new “supercharged” progression system, saying it doesn’t incentivise proper play.

Any meaningful progression is now behind the daily and weekly challenges, with one player saying “it doesn’t motivate players to play better, and it might encourage some others to start AFK farming fame.”

Due to the new system, one player explained that “I really hate how the medals reward you with the same amount of fame,” seemingly because it locks any sort of long-term rewards into challenge-based XP, an issue many still have with Halo Infinite.

