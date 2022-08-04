Impossible ‘Halo 2’ challenge with £16,000 reward beaten live on Twitch

A Twitch streamer has completed the commonly referred to hardest challenge in video games, the Halo 2 deathless LASO, and won $20,000 (£16,500) a month after it was issued.

Streamer JerValiN has spent the last few weeks grinding out the nightmarish challenge, finally completing it yesterday (August 3). Issued by YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL in June, this run of Halo 2 requires the player to beat it in LASO (Legendary All Skulls On) without dying, which is both the hardest in-game difficulty and with all Skull modifiers, making the game even harder.

Players hoping to complete the challenge also couldn’t do it by save-loading, which would essentially let them go back to a previous checkpoint right before they think they might die. The only change here is that the Envy skull isn’t equipped, which changes Master Chief’s flashlight for an active camouflage device that doesn’t have a visible timer – a huge benefit for the run.

Advertisement

The full seven and a half hour stream can be found here, with JerValiN completing the challenge in an eye-watering six hours, 29 minutes and 44 seconds.

“So there you go,” said JerValiN after the victory. “We fucking did it, we got it. I had a lot of pressure, I felt I had to be the first one to do it. I felt like it wouldn’t have been right if it wasn’t me.”

Here the streamer appears to be referring to his 2020 run of Halo 2 Anniversary, which was also LASO and deathless as well, but with the Envy skull (via PC Gamer).

As highlighted by the bounty Google Doc, the challenge must be streamed in full with the saved video linked, otherwise the win won’t count, which is what JerValiN did.

He did it! Halo 2 LASO, deathless. Congratulations, @Jervalin 🏆 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 3, 2022

Advertisement

Praise for the achievement came from across the Halo community, as franchise senior community manager John Junyszek tweeted: “He did it! Halo 2 LASO, deathless. Congratulations, JerValiN.”

“Jervalin is actually an absolute King. I was sweating watching him and his family coming in to celebrate after he completed it was the most wholesome thing I’ve seen in years,” said HaloVFX.

In other news, an upcoming World Of Warcraft mobile spin-off has reportedly been cancelled over an internal company dispute.