‘In Sound Mind’ will be free on the Epic Games Store for one week

In Sound Mind, the first-person psychological horror title from Modus Games, will be available as a free download from the Epic Games Store for one week only.

The promotion goes live on March 17 and will run until March 24. In Sound Mind will replace Cities: Skylines, which is currently free as part of Epic’s ongoing promotion.

In Sound Mind was originally released in September 2021 and currently costs £29.99 on Epic’s PC store.

In Sound Mind is “an imaginative first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles, unique boss fights, and original music by The Living Tombstone,” reads the description on the store. “Journey within the inner workings of the one place you can’t seem to escape—your own mind.”

In 2021, the Epic Games Store gave away 89 free titles with a combined worth of £1,622. According to Epic, users claimed over 765million free games in 2021, with 194million people using the store.

Earlier this month, Epic announced it was buying music platform Bandcamp. “Fair and open platforms are critical to the future of the creator economy,” said the company in a statement.

“Epic and Bandcamp share a mission of building the most artist friendly platform that enables creators to keep the majority of their hard-earned money. Bandcamp will play an important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more.”

In other news, Epic Games has announced that it “is stopping commerce with Russia,” joining a growing list of companies that are boycotting the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

However, the company added that it is “not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open”. This means that although fans in Russia will still be able to access titles such as Fortnite, they won’t be able to make any in-game purchases.