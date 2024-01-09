‘Indiana Jones’ game will be revealed at Xbox event next week

MachineGames upcoming Indiana Jones game will receive an extended showcase during an Xbox Developer_Direct next week.

This is the second Xbox Developer_Direct, with the first showcase happening last year and featuring the surprise drop of Hi-Fi Rush. According to the official Xbox blog post, the showcase will feature “more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights” about the Indiana Jones game and the debut of a new trailer.

The title was first announced almost three years ago, with an announcement trailer showing off iconic items from the Indiana Jones series such as the character’s fedora and the now-famous whip. Interestingly, a ticket to Rome also appears in the trailer, suggesting we could be taking the archaeologist to the Colosseum.

Don't miss the gameplay reveal of our new #IndianaJones game at the Xbox #DeveloperDirect. We can't wait to show you what we've been working on! pic.twitter.com/lCNKWiFN2k — machinegames (@machinegames) January 9, 2024

In addition to showing off the Indiana Jones game, the Xbox Developer_Direct will also feature the first deep dive into Obsidian Entertainment‘s upcoming RPG Avowed, with the Xbox blog post stating that Avowed will be a world in which “players will have agency to make choices to shape every step of their adventure.”

The showcase will also have new details on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and exclusive gameplay from the upcoming strategy game Ara: History Untold. It will not, however, feature any updates on upcoming Activision-Blizzard titles, with Xbox saving those updates for later in the year.

The Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 will take place on Thursday, January 18 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET/8pm GMT, and will be followed by a showcase dedicated exclusively to The Elder Scrolls Online that will dive into what to expect from the next chapter for the MMO.

