Indie platformer ‘Replaced’ delayed until 2023 due to Russian invasion

2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic platformer Replaced has been delayed to 2023 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement came via the game’s official Twitter account, in a statement that details the reasoning for the delay. It’s that the physical and mental well-being of the team, Sad Cat Studios, as well as family members, is the priority. Part of the team has had to relocate due to the invasion, with work on Replaced only recently resuming.

The team is comprised of both Belarusian and Ukrainian developers, making this an understandably challenging situation. During the current invasion of Ukraine, Belarus is a Russian ally, and while the nation has avoided direct conflict, it’s been a staging ground for Russian forces.

A previous Tweet from Sad Cat Studios itself condemns the current invasion, stating “We condemn Russian aggression towards Ukraine as well as Belarusian government’s involvement in that aggression. There is absolutely no excuse for war and suffering which is unfolding right now.” The Tweet also revealed that, unfortunately, one team member had been injured while another had been arrested.

The game was originally announced during the E3 2021 Xbox & Bethesda showcase with a near two-minute gameplay trailer. Featuring an eye-catching pixelated 2.5D art style, a moody ambient soundtrack, and splashes of visceral violence intercut between scenes of climbing and platforming, it looks to be a promising title for fans of Blade Runner and other similarly gritty sci-fi fiction.

A plot summary on the game’s official website reads, “Explore and uncover the mysteries in and around Phoenix-City from the perspective of R.E.A.C.H. who is learning how to be human in a society that has taken a turn for the worst.”

Replaced is set to launch exclusively on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2023, and is available on release as part of Game Pass.

