Indie studio Dolphin Barn review bombed after anti-mask patch notes

Indie game studio Dolphin Barn has come under fire for putting anti-mask rhetoric into recent patch notes for one of its games.

Dolphin Barn is the developer of Domina, a pixel-art “gladiator management simulator,” according to the game’s Steam page. The studio recently released an update titled v1.3.18 Beta, with one of its points reading “TAKE OFF THE FCKN MASKS”.

“Next time you’re at the grocery store, try showing a woman your face. Be confident, unafraid of the LIES — you might get a girlfriend. Women like confidence. Women don’t like dudes who cover their faces in fear. What are you afraid of? Getting laid? Grow up,” read the patch notes (via PC Gamer).

Since then, the game has received an “overwhelmingly negative” rating from recent reviews (totalling 487 as of publication), contrasting the “very positive” overall rating (from 7,411 reviews) for the game.

DOMINA dev: *suggests courage* woke mob: UHM NO, COURAGE IS BAD ACTUALLY

and thErEs nO suCh THing aS CAnCEL CULTURE ALSO 😂🤣🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/zWKrYqWEf1 — DOMINA (@DominaGame) March 13, 2022

“Hard pass on this game, and anything the developer puts out in the foreseeable future,” reads one recent Steam review.

“Posts anti-mask rantings in the patch notes, then proceeds to have a meltdown over people calling them out about it on social media,” it continues.

Domina’s official Twitter account has been responding to the criticism over the last 24-hours, with a tweet saying: “Good women expect and demand confident, unmasked men who can still pay for things. Fact. Seethe, or learn.”

A previous patch note from May 6, 2021 (v1.2.89 Beta) also said: “Don’t let strangers on the internet tell you how to live your life. If you want to be told how to live your life, read the new testament. The internet will only give you lies.”

