Funomena is best known for being the studio that brought the world the ‘Katamari Damacy’ inspired ‘Wattam’. Along with Keita Takahashi, the studio released the game on PlayStation 4 and PC in December 2019. ‘Wattam’ is an action game published by Annapurna Interactive, who has a great track record for interesting games. However, after allegations about workplace abuse, Funomena is facing potential closure.