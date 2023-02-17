Industry veterans behind ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Titanfall’ form new studio Wildlight Entertainment

A 28-strong team of industry veterans have come together to form a new studio, Wildlight Entertainment.

Co-founded by CEO Dusty Welch who, according to his Linkedin profile, “created and launched the Call of Duty franchise during his 13 years at Activision and was the general manager of the Guitar Hero business unit,” Wildlight Entertainment was also started by Jason McCord.

Acting as design director, McCord has previously worked on Apex Legends, Titanfall 1 & 2 and several Call Of Duty titles. Chad Grenier will serve as studio head and game director, after leaving Respawn Entertainment at the end of last year. He’ll be joined by his former Respawn co-worker Mohammad Alavi who, prior to leaving the studio in 2021, was reportedly working on the recently-cancelled single-player adventure game set in the shared Apex Legends/Titanfall universe.

“We think the team we’re building together is pretty special, and we don’t take that for granted. We bet on each other, and that mutual trust allows us to take risks, foster new ideas, make decisions, and ultimately, make great games,” reads a statement on Wildlight Entertainment’s website.

Only three of the 28 members of the team weren’t involved with Apex Legends or Titanfall at Respawn.

According to the website, Wildlight Entertainment is a “new, fully-funded entertainment studio hyper-focused on creating big, bold, original gaming universes of epic quality and scale. We’ve been quietly working on a new IP for some time, and while it’ll be a bit before we can say more, we’re beyond excited for what’s to come.”

“We build genre-defining games for a global audience. We bring communities together. We prototype fast and iterate even faster to find the best version of the game. We go where the fun takes us,” continued the website.

Wildlight Entertainment is yet to release any more details about its first title.

