Season Four for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has been given a new launch date, and will now be arriving tomorrow (June 11).

The announcement comes from Infinity Ward’s official Twitter page with the short statement: “Intel Incoming for Season Four.” Fans will be able to access the title from 7am (BST).

You can see the full tweet below.

Intel Incoming on Season Four. New #ModernWarfare and #Warzone content is live tonight, June 10th @ 11PM PDT! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 10, 2020

No details have been revealed about what Season Four will contain, but it’s heavily suspected from the trailer that fan-favourite character Captain Price will be a new operator.

You can view the Season Four trailer below.

The new season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone was originally intended to be release on June 3, but was delayed indefinitely in support of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement the day before its original release, the company stated that “while we [Infinity Ward] all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile with you, now is not the time.”

The message finished with the company saying “right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.”

Since the postponement of Season Four, Infinity Ward has made the decision to implement many changes to Call of Duty and face issues against racist content within their communities.

Among these implementations to Call of Duty, the company will be “adding additional resources to monitor and ID racist content,” alongside “adding additional in-game reporting systems to increase the number of bans by hour.”

Infinity Ward wasn’t the only studio to deliver a delay to their live-service content, with Epic Games deciding to move Season 3 of Fortnite to June 17.

The move was also in support of ongoing nationwide protests as the company took to their official blog to say “the team [Epic Games] is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families and their communities.”