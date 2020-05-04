Infinity Ward confirms ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ for next-gen consoles

Developer Infinity Ward has announced that Warzone, the Call Of Duty franchise’s free-to-play online battle royale game, will be making its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The news was confirmed by Infinity Ward’s narrative director Taylor Kurosaki who spoke to GamerGen recently. “I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them,” he said.

However, Kurosaki did not clarify if the next generation support for Call Of Duty: Warzone would simply mean backwards compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, or if it will receive a brand-new remaster of the game to fully showcase the next-gen graphics and capabilities of the upcoming consoles.

Kurosaki also announced that the company has no plans as of now to port Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone on Google Stadia.

Since Warzone made its debut in March, it has quickly become one of the most played battle royale games, with over 50million downloads in its first month alone. Since then, the game has drawn in a steady flow of new players, as Infinity Ward constantly updates it with new content.

Last week, Warzone received its latest update, in which a new Most Wanted Contract mode was introduced. The new mode allows gamers to voluntarily put a bounty on themselves for all squads in Verdansk to see. This will pit the player against every other player still alive at the time, in a high-risk/high-reward situation.