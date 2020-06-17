Infinity Ward teases return of Blood Money for ‘Warzone’

Infinity Ward has confirmed that the popular Call Of Duty: Warzone Plunder variant, Blood Money, will make its return later this week.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday (June 16), the developer announced that Blood Money would finally return later this week, on June 18. The mode was dropped last week on June 12, soon after the launch of Season 4, which introduced a 50v50 game mode called Warzone Rumble.

Infinity Ward also revealed playlist updates for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, including the new free-for-all mode, One In The Chamber. Check out the tweet below.

Today’s #ModernWarfare playlist update is now live!

· Adding Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only

· Adding Gunfight Blueprints

· Adding One in the Chamber

· Adding Realism Ground War And for #Warzone players, we’ll be bringing Plunder variant, Blood Money back this Thursday, June 18th! pic.twitter.com/lhSfowI1yh — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 16, 2020

The developer later detailed One In The Chamber in a blog post. Players in the free-for-all mode start with a single bullet in a randomly selected weapon, and more bullets can be earned by getting kill. Every player will have a total of three lives, and the highest score at the end of the round wins.

Earlier this week, Infinity Ward teased the launch of a 200-player mode for Call Of Duty: Warzone with a new in-game message. The message featured what seemed to be an in-game screenshot of Warzone’s menu in the background that showed options for “BR 200” and “Plunder 200”.

In other multiplayer FPS news, Riot Games is set to reintroduce ranked mode for Valorant sometime next week, according to game director Joe Ziegler. “We’re spending this week putting together that release and making sure it is good,” he said. Ranked mode was removed from Valorant when it was officially released on June 2.