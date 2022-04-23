Infinity Ward teases the return of Ghost ahead of ‘Modern Warfare 2’ reveal

Infinity Ward has teased the return of fan-favourite character Ghost as the studio prepares to reveal the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot very soon.

Yesterday (April 22), Infinity Ward’s social media accounts went dark, literally, with all posts removed from its Instagram page and its profile photos replaced with black images.

However, on closer inspection, the banner image appears to have more than meets the eye.

After enhancing the light on the image, which turns out to be a silhouette of Ghost behind what looks to be a flight of stairs, fans can see the Modern Warfare 2 tease.

An announcement of the next Call Of Duty release this early into the release cycle may reflect the poor launch of Call Of Duty: Vanguard. In January, it was revealed that Activision Blizzard is considering dropping the annual release schedule for the franchise.

The publisher confirmed that the sequel to Modern Warfare (2019) will be this year’s Call Of Duty and that a new iteration of Warzone is also in the works. The company also added that the new game and a new Warzone experience “are designed together from the ground-up” and that there will be a new sandbox mode and a “massive evolution of Battle Royale” via an “all-new playspace”.

As for now right now, Call Of Duty: Warzone is getting an official crossover with Godzilla and King Kong.

While details are slim on how it will work, we do know that this crossover, officially called Operation Monarch, will be coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone on May 11. A short teaser trailer was shown off which has the two gargantuan kaiju preparing to face off against one another, but it doesn’t make it clear how they will be featured in the actual game.

In other news, 343 Industries has confirmed that Season 2 of Halo Infinite will last for six months.