Infinity Ward updates playlist for ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’

Infinity Ward has released a playlist update, new weapon bundle and patch for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Modern Warfare has received a playlist update that adds a new option called Party Mode, which Infinity Ward describes as a “[free-for-all] moshpit featuring Gun Game Reloaded, One In The Chamber and [All Or Nothing] game modes”.

A new 24/7 playlist featuring 8v8 multiplayer on the new Cheshire Park map and Shoot House have been added. The playlist also includes Team Deathmatch remix and Realism Ground War.

Warzone, on the other hand, has removed Battle Royale Stimulus Trios and reintroduced Plunder Trios. Check out the full list of playlist updates here.

Infinity Ward has also released a new bundle weapon called the Hydra Slayer. It includes two weapons, the Spirit of the Beast SMG and the Soul of the Beast assault rifle, which are “legendary blueprints kitted for success in medium to longer than average distances”. For more details on the bundle, check here.

A minor patch for the games has also been removed. Leading the changes is the renaming of the controversial D-Day Border War skin, which is now called Home On The Range. It also fixes an exploit in Warzone where players could pick up weapons before the infill sequence, as well as a bug with the Rytec AMR’s crosshairs.

In other Call Of Duty news, an artist who worked on Modern Warfare recently revealed the early concept art for the game’s planned Zombies mode. That mode was axed to preserve the “authentic, realistic feeling world” of the game.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.