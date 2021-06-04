‘Injustice 2’ mobile dev apologises for misguided Pride in-game event

Warner Bros. Games has apologised for an insensitive event intended to celebrate Pride Month in Injustice 2 Mobile.

The Pride event invited players to take part in a challenge to fight and defeat Poison Ivy in return for tokens to unlock different versions of Harley Quinn and Ivy.

READ MORE: Red Bull Kumite reminds me how much I miss offline fighting game tournaments

Poison Ivy is a canonically bisexual character since her first appearance in 1966. She and and Harley Quinn confessed their love for each other in the recent Harley Quinn animated series.

Advertisement

As reported in Kotaku, ResetEra users commented, “That’s fucking hilariously tone deaf” and “Ah, the beloved pride celebration of repeatedly punching a barely clothed bi woman in the face.”

Injustice 2 Mobile has regularly run promotional challenge events where players can earn in-game rewards.

The more players collectively defeated Ivy, the bigger the prize bundles they could earn with this Pride Month challenge, capped at 500,000 wins.

Posting a statement on Twitter, the publisher said, “We recognize associating our latest Global Challenge with Pride was insensitive and inappropriate.”

“Real life violence against the LGBTQIA+ community and women within that community in particular is all too common and we should actively engage in efforts to end LGBTQIA+ violence, not normalize it.”

Advertisement

Last year, it was reported that NetherRealm were seemingly working on new Mortal Kombat and Injustice games.

However NetherRealm Studios head and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has hinted that the studio is working on a Marvel game as well.