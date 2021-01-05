‘Injustice 2’, ‘Torchlight III’ headline the first Xbox Game Pass titles for 2021

Microsoft has announced the first batch of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the service in 2021.

The first half of January will see some particular big titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Injustice 2 and Torchlight III headlining the selection, joined by an array of smaller indie titles and eFootball PES 2021 Season Update.

Joining first on January 7 is Injustice 2, a sequel which continues the fighting series that is home to numerous DC characters such as Batman, Superman, and various other heroes and villains within the universe. The game features a dramatic story mode to venture into, as well as an array of multiplayer modes to test the player’s skill.

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update launches on the same date and continues the eFootball PES series with both single player and online matches to partake. The indie title The Little Acre also joins Xbox Game Pass, bringing a colourful, family friendly, point and click adventure.

Following on to January 14, four more games will be introduced, including a returning favourite. Torchlight III is the most notable addition in the second batch, the latest entry in the series which mimics the Diablo formula with fast paced gameplay and deep RPG elements.

The critically acclaimed What Remains Of Edith Finch returns to the service after previously being removed. The game features an engaging narrative driven adventure, as players uncover the mystery of Edith Finch and her family.

Finally, the roguelite, deck building game Neoverse, and the classic JRPG inspired YIIK: A Postmodern RPG are the last confirmed games to be coming to Xbox Game Pass during January.

It’s also been confirmed that FTL: Faster Than Light (PC), My Friend Pedro (Console and PC), Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Console), and Tekken 7 (Console) will all be leaving Xbox Game Pass On January 15.

Outside of the new additions, it’s also been rumoured that Ubisoft+ could be joining the Xbox Game Pass subscription package.