Insomniac defends PS5 exclusive ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ DLC

Insomniac Games has defended the move to have the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered DLC be exclusive to the PS5.

Yesterday (December 6), Insomniac revealed that Spider-Man Remastered will be getting brand-new DLC in the form of two Spidey suits.

Both suits, which will be released on December 17 for free as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, are inspired by the suits featured in the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, even though the DLC will be free, the No Way Home DLC will only be available for PlayStation 5 owners of the Remastered version.

Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome—exclusively in movie theaters Dec. 17th—are coming Dec. 10th to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, only available on PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition! More info: https://t.co/oLJQqysmBp pic.twitter.com/YRK2cHSbNZ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 6, 2021

Following the announcement, the developer received some backlash from owners of the original version of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. In the comments of the reveal tweet, one player replied, saying:

“Would it have been so hard to release it on the PS4 version, considering the PS5’s are almost impossible to get and a lot of people don’t have one? Not to mention, you’ve sold more copies of the game on PS4, why alienate all those supporters. Who also paid extra for DLC!!!”

Insomniac responded to this, saying that since the game’s 2018 release, it has updated the PS4 version 19 times and has added more suits and features than originally planned.

“Each patch has been more technically complex, especially with maintaining PS4 HDD streaming performance,” the developer said.

“To ensure fans continue enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) at its optimal performance, we’ve made the difficult decision to release these new suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) where our PS5 engine allows us to update the game without jeopardising player experience,” Insomniac added.

