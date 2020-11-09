Insomniac details ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’’ accessibility options

Insomniac Games has revealed new details about the accessibility options in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The video game developer share the information with an extensive Twitter thread, where it to detailed some of the major accessibility features that will come with the game on November 12. They range from auto-completion of all quick time events to chase assist.

Check out the full thread below:

Accessibility is something that is very important to Insomniac Games. Below is a list of some of the major accessibility features you can expect to see come November 12th in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

QTE Auto Complete allows players to complete all quick time events with pressing a buttion, while those who wish to engage in the events can also switch button taps to button holds. Swing/Parkour Mode lets players switch swinging and parkour manoeuvres between a toggle or button hold.

Chase Assist will lower the target’s top speed, making the window for escape longer, alongside locking in the camera to the target with [R3]. Meanwhile, Venom Mode sets the Venom ability activation to a toggle or button hold, while the doge window is increased to give players more time to react. Enhanced Auto Aim makes it such that players can snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode.

Players will also be able to remap their controllers, and up to two inputs can be “individually mapped to moves that normally require multiple button presses”. Additional vibration can also be added to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements.

Explicit Puzzle Hints – Enable explicit puzzle hints during puzzle segments.

Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements.

Invert Camera up/down. Invert Camera left/right.

If played on a PS5, the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers can be enabled to dynamically change resistance during traversal actions. Players will also be able to turn on Explicit Puzzle Hints, which visibly hints at how players can solve a puzzle when stuck.

Other accessibility options include cameras being inverted, subtitle size and colour selections, displaying a mini-map on the corner of the screen, allowing certain sounds to play through the control speaker, the enabling of narration for subtitled ASL lines, and the option to enable a high contrast effect for Miles’ Spider-Sense.

A variety of contrast options will also be available, through which players can customise shaders and high contrast options to help with visibility, including solid single colours on the hero, allies and enemies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently scheduled to be released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5. Players who purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game will also receive a remastered version of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.