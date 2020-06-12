Insomniac Games reveals new ‘Ratchet & Clank’ game for the PS5

Insomniac Games’ popular platformer franchise Ratchet & Clank is set to return with Rift Apart, a new instalment for the upcoming PlayStation 5.

The company provided a first look for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event. The trailer showcased the famous duo being transported through rifts to other worlds, as well as the high-octane combat the series is known for.

Watch the announcement trailer below.

Advertisement

Insomniac Games also treated players to a further in-depth look into Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with in-game footage. The clip shows Ratchet and Clank blasting their way through a futuristic city with an assortment of inventive weapons that the company is known for creating. The footage also revealed some of the gadgets the duo will get to play with such as a whip while teleport the pair forward across the battlefield.

Watch the gameplay preview here.

No release date was announced for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but the game is set to launch on the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. It’s unknown where the new instalment sits in the series’ timeline.

The last game in the franchise was Ratchet & Clank, a 2016 PlayStation 4 exclusive which was a re-imagining of the original 2002 game of the same name.

Advertisement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart wasn’t the only Insomniac Games title to be revealed as the company also provided the first glimpse at Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. A sequel to the 2018 game the it created based on the web-slinging hero.