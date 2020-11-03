‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ will not be available for PS4

Insomniac Games has confirmed that its upcoming game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

The California-based company confirmed the news on Twitter, responding to a gamer’s query if the game would release on PS4 as well as PS5. Check out the Twitter exchange below.

It’s a PS5 exclusive — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 2, 2020

Advertisement

While the confirmation may be bad news for players who aren’t looking to jump to next-gen gaming anytime soon, others have commended the studio’s decision, noting that the game’s usage of the PS5 SSD to instantly teleport the player to new worlds without visible loading times would probably have to be significantly reworked for PS4.

It is worth noting that Insomniac Games has not offered an official explanation as to why Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will not release on PS4. The title joins other confirmed PS5 exclusives, which include Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom – the latter of which comes preinstalled on the console.

On the other hand, titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales – which launches next week – Horizon: Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will arrive on both PS4 and PS5.

In late August, Insomniac announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart would feature multiple graphical modes, allowing players to choose between 4K/30 FPS or 60 FPS at a lower, unannounced, frame rate. “In this game, we’ve focused on balancing the comfort of the action with beautiful graphics while allowing players to choose between two different resolutions and frame rates,” the developer said of the decision.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has not received a release date, but is expected to arrive during the PS5 launch window, which runs from November to April 2021.