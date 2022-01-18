Intel CEO says AMD is “in the rearview mirror” for good

Despite being in the job for less than a year, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has taken a shot at competitor AMD regarding Intel’s own Alder Lake CPU.

In a fairly recent video shared to LinkedIn (via Tom’s Hardware), Gelsinger pointed to 11 things – both representing the number of years he was away from Intel and the months he’s been back as CEO – that stood out to him in 2021.

Gelsinger noted the success of Intel’s 12th core processor, Alder lake, and how it has impacted the company’s place against the competition (quote starts at the 2:40). “Alder Lake. All of a sudden…Boom! We are back in the game. AMD in the rearview mirror in clients, and never again will they be in the windshield; we are just leading the market.”

Just recently, a fix came into play for Alder Lake CPUs as they had been struggling with Digital Rights Management (DRM) issues. The company said it had “resolved the DRM issue on 12th Gen Intel Core Processors that caused games to crash or not load in Windows 11 and/or Windows 10 by working with game publishers and Microsoft. At this time, all games originally identified as having this DRM issue have been fixed through game patches or OS updates.”

Late last year Gelsinger also talked about issues surrounding the ongoing chip shortage thanks to the pandemic. “The overall semiconductor shortage is quite significant and the semiconductor industry was growing about five per cent per year before COVID,” said Gelsinger at a news conference.

“COVID disrupted the supply chains, causing it to go negative,” Gelsinger continued. “Demand exploded to 20 per cent year-over-year and disrupted supply chains created a very large gap … and that exploding demand has persisted.”

