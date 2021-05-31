Intel confirm PC parts shortage will continue for “a couple of years”

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has commented that the current PC parts shortage will last for “a couple of years” due to industry shortfall.

According to a report by PCGamesN, Gelsinger explained the “cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors” was primarily caused by people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, putting far-reaching strain on global supply chains.

“While the industry’s taken steps to address near-term constraints, it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates, and components,” he explained.

Gelsinger recently gave an interview to The Washington Post, in which he predicted a similar timeline. “It just takes a couple of years to build capacity,” he said, referring to the need for the issue to be addressed in the long term.

The shortage has so far affected computer and auto manufacturers, meaning specific components are in high demand. Intel is attempting to alleviate some of this pressure in the next nine months, but a full solution appears to be several years away.

The shortage reached a point in February where President Joe Biden ordered a 100-day investigation to be conducted.

