Interactive horror series ‘Silent Hill: Ascension’ will premiere this month

Silent Hill: Ascension will launch for iOS, Android and desktop browsers in time for Halloween, allowing viewers to choose what happens in its unfolding story.

As an interactive streaming series, viewers across the world will vote on the outcome of Silent Hill: Ascension. “There are many different ways that the story can end and even we the creators don’t know what will happen,” said Jacob Navok, executive producer of the series and CEO of Genvid Entertainment, the developer of Silent Hill: Ascension. Check out the new trailer below:

The story will start on October 31 at 1.00am GMT (6.00pm PDT/7.00pm MDT/8.00pm CDT/9.00pm EDT). Every day there will be a new story scene that reacts to the community’s choices in the previous scenes, “leading to gripping moments of redemption, suffering, or damnation.”

Silent Hill: Ascension will be available through its own app on iOS and Android and accessible through desktop browser here.

However, there was some trepidation when it was shown that the app versions of the series would include in-app purchases. Navok explained to a fan on X that there would be more information in the coming weeks.

“I haven’t been following the chatter but if people are afraid of weird [free-to-play] monetisation, it’s not a game. We don’t sell magic swords to level you up for PvP arenas,” he said.

“[In-app purchases are] similar to Twitch channel perks and customization of the community viewing experience. We’ll have puzzles you can do each day, chat emotes and stickers to unlock, etc. If people want to turn off chat, they can do that too. Then it just becomes like Netflix.”

Though Silent Hill: Ascension‘s cast of characters hasn’t been introduced yet, Genvid Entertainment shared that there are multiple main characters from different countries who will encounter new and old Silent Hill enemies.

Navok explained that if viewers do miss out on the live run of that day’s story scene, then they can catch up on demand but they won’t be able to influence any of the decisions.

