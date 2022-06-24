‘Into The Breach’ is coming to mobile with “major” Advanced Edition update

Subset Games has announced an Advanced Edition for Into The Breach, which will bring the turn-based roguelike to mobile via Netflix Games and expand “nearly every aspect of the game”.

Announced last night (June 23), Into The Breach: Advanced Edition will launch as a free update to all platforms on July 19.

Into The Breach: Advanced Edition will also bring the game to mobile platforms for the first time, where it will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers via Netflix Games.

In a blog post, Subset Games has revealed what fans can expect from the Advanced Edition update. This includes five new mech squads, “nearly 40 new weapons”, and four more pilots which come with new abilities.

However, players’ new tools will be put to the test, as Into The Breach: Advanced Edition will bring “more enemies, more bosses, and more mission objectives that add additional challenge and variety to any run”. You can watch a trailer for Into The Breach: Advanced Edition below, which reveals some of these new features in action.

“We’ll be elaborating on all of this new content over the coming weeks before launch and can’t wait for everyone to check it out,” added Subset Games, who shared that the Advanced Edition update will also introduce support for seven more languages and a new difficulty mode.

Besides the major content update and mobile launch, Into The Breach is also getting a physical release for the Nintendo Switch, which will be released via Fangamer on October 21, 2022. The physical edition will come with a game manual, sticker sheets, and a poster.

