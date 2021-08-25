‘Into the Pit’ is a ‘Bloodborne’-style retro FPS coming to Game Pass

Humble Games has announced Into The Pit, a fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite where instead of guns players cast dark magic, similar to classic dark fantasy FPS Heretic.

Revealed during Xbox‘s Gamesom showcase yesterday (August 24), the game developed by Nullpointer Games is set in a gothic village, the Victorian stylings similar to Bloodborne, where a “demonic pit” has appeared. As a “lore-hunting mystic”, the player enters this village to discover what happened to their cousin Luridia.

As described on Into The Pit‘s official page, players can “experiment with various spells and powers to become an unstoppable magical force” while navigating “treacherous” but “short-paced” dungeons.

Rescuing villagers will also be key to the gameplay as they will open shops that provide permanents upgrades, which can “prolong your runs and maximize your potential”. In keeping with the roguelite mechanics, players can also mix keys and runes discovered during each run that will “generate and combine different dungeon encounters”.

Into The Pit launches on October 19 for PC and Xbox consoles, and will be on Game Pass from day one.

During the Xbox Gamescom stream, Humble Bundle announced ten other titles coming to Game Pass from day one. The list includes: Next Space Rebels, Archvale, Unpacking, Signalis, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Flynn: Son Of Crimson, Midnight Fight Express, and Unsighted, as well as Dodgeball Academia, which is already available on the service.

Microsoft also announced that cloud gaming will be coming to Xbox consoles later this year. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox One players will be able to access Xbox Series X|S exclusives such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium, running at 1080p and 60FPS.