‘Hitman 3’: PC players won’t have to repurchase prequels, dev guarantees

IO Interactive has guaranteed that Hitman 3 PC players will not have to repurchase Hitman 2 just to play levels from the prequel.

Last week, the developer faced backlash from fans after it revealed in a pre-launch guide that Hitman 3 PC players would have to buy additional access packs in order to access levels from Hitman 2. This is because Hitman 3 will be a timed-exclusive on the Epic Games Store, but Hitman 2 is currently not available on the platform.

However, IO Interactive has since backtracked on its initial statement, sharing that it is “continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 to import locations from those games in to Hitman 3 at no additional cost”.

The studio also guaranteed that players will not have to repurchase the games in order to import their levels into Hitman 3. Players will be able to import levels “in the coming weeks”, although further specifics were not shared.

Check out IO Interactive’s full statement below.

Epic Games has also responded to the controversy surrounding Hitman 3, saying that it does not “want players to feel forced to repurchase content on the Epic Game Store that they bought on another PC store so they can access features in a new game”.

“We are working closely with IO Interactive and you will be able to access past content from earlier Hitman games,” it added. Read Epic Games’ full response below.

In the meantime, all PC players who have pre-purchased the game or purchase it within the first 10 days of launch will receive a free Hitman 1 Game of The Year access pack, which includes all levels and rewards from the first Hitman game.



Hitman 3 is currently scheduled to release on January 20, 2021. The game will serve as the dramatic conclusion to the World Of Assassination trilogy, and will feature breathtaking graphics thanks to IO Interactive’s new Glacier engine.

In other news, IO Interactive has begun working on Project 007, a James Bond game will focus on the early escapades of the world-famous spy. While the game has not received a release date, new job listings suggest that the game is only in its early development stages and may still be a long way off.