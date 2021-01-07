IO Interactive’s James Bond game might only be in early development

IO Interactive has posted a number of new job listings that seem to suggest that its upcoming James Bond game, Project 007, is only in its early development stages.

The developer’s careers page currently lists 14 available jobs for the forthcoming title, which was first announced in mid-November. The job listings include several key positions that would be instrumental to the early development of most games.

The most notable of these positions include the gameplay director. The job description notes that successful candidates “will be an instrumental part of creating, presenting and maintaining the vision and overall quality of the game”.

Other notable positions include senior concept artist, who will “establish style by creating concept artwork, asset production designs and graphics”, and a lead cinematic animator. Other available positions include roles for lead sound designer, lighting artist, senior game designer and AI programmer.

Little is currently known of the game, except that it will be an origin story for the iconic spy as he ventures out to earn his 00 status.

IO Interactive is currently scheduled to release Hitman 3 on January 20, the final game in the World Of Assassination trilogy. The game, which uses the studio’s new Glacier engine, will feature a new persistent shortcuts system.

The Glacier engine is also being applied to the first two Hitman games, which will be available within Hitman 3 for those who own the originals. The entire trilogy will take up “around 100GB”. In comparison, the original Hitman and Hitman 2 take up 50GB and 47GB on PC, respectively.