IO Interactive offers free ‘Hitman 3’ upgrades for Steam

IO Interactive has announced free upgrades for Steam owners of Hitman 3 Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the Trilogy.

In a new blog post, the developer explained that the launch of Hitman 3 on Steam “didn’t go as planned”, following negative reports from players that they were experiencing issues with VR.

“We were excited to bring Hitman 3 to Steam with new content and we knew that anticipation and excitement levels amongst our Steam players was high, especially as the game had been an Epic exclusive for a year,” IO Interactive said.

“Ultimately, we didn’t meet our own expectations of a launch experience and we don’t like that our Steam community is beginning their Hitman 3 journey in this way.”

The developer has confirmed that, because of this, it is offering everyone on Steam who has already bought Hitman 3 – or anyone that buys the game through to February 19 – will be granted a free upgrade.

All Hitman 3 Standard Edition owners will get a free upgrade to the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, while all Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition or Hitman Trilogy owners will get a free upgrade to the Seven Deadly Sins Collection.

Starting on January 27, this process will automatically roll out via Steam entitlements. Players will need to launch Steam, and their copy of Hitman 3 and the new content from the free upgrade will be waiting.

Earlier this week (January 24), IO released a new hotfix that addressed the PC VR performance issues. The Steam launch came alongside VR support, and, at the time, players stated that the game was “unplayable in its current state in VR” and claims to be unable to progress through the tutorial due to “bugs/glitches”.

In other news, Horizon Forbidden West has officially gone gold ahead of its February 18 launch.