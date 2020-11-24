IO Interactive reveal new ‘Hitman 3’ location with stunning new graphics

IO Interactive have dropped details for a new location in Hitman 3, along with more details about the new Glacier engine.

Hitman 3 is set to venture into China, to the atmospheric, neon city of Chongqing, and while very little was present as to what players will be accomplishing within the environment, it acted as a demonstration for the developer’s graphics engine.

It’s said that “Hitman looks, sounds and plays better than ever” before in the latest entry and the graphics engine will carry across the first two games which come bundled with the title.

Lighting and reflections have been updated, which the beautiful city of Chongqing demonstrates through an array of lights that drench the environment. Water effects have also been updated, including droplets hitting Agent 47 to add “player immersion”. Character animations and interactions have also been upgraded to take advantage of the next-gen hardware and will “look the part”.

The full trilogy will run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second on PC, PS5, and both Xbox Series consoles.

Check out the trailer below:

Outside of the next-gen systems, Hitman 3 will also be coming to Nintendo Switch. Unlike other versions, the Switch specific version will be run through the new cloud based service, which is also available for Control: Ultimate Edition.

Numerous game modes for the game were also recently revealed and showed that the fan-favourite Ghost Mode is to be removed in the new entry.

Hitman 3 is set to be more “serious and darker” than previous entries and will integrate past entries in the series in surprising ways.