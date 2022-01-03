‘Iratus: Lord of the Dead’ is free on GOG for a limited time

Gothic tactical RPG Iratus: Lord of the Dead is the latest free title PC gamers can claim from digital storefront GOG.

The game’s standard edition is up for grabs now, free to anyone who signs up for GOG’s email newsletter. The offer is also open to people who already receive the newsletter.

Developed by Russian studio Unfrozen and published by Daedalic Entertainment, the game casts players as the eponymous Iratus, a necromancer “recently freed from his millennia-long imprisonment”, who controls “an obedient army of the living dead”. The game uses a turn-based, tactical battle system as Iratus wages his war on the living.

The game features 19 varieties of monstrous servants to control, including skeletons, zombies, vampires, banshees and more, with forces bolstered in appropriately ghoulish fashion by repurposing the body parts of downed enemies.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead also features roguelike elements – minions that die are gone for good, forcing deeper consideration of each action – and some nods to similarly devilish titles such as Dungeon Keeper, with an underground lair that can be expanded as players progress.

The game’s Wrath of the Necromancer DLC is currently available with a 50 per cent discount. The expansion adds two new minion types, new skins for existing minions, new enemies and bosses, and an expanded alchemy system, allowing players to craft potions to use in battle. It also adds a brand new ending to the story, expanding on the finale of the base game.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead will be free to claim until 2pm GMT on Wednesday, January 5.

