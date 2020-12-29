Isabelle tweets out New Year items for ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

An array of new holiday items are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, available from Nook Shopping, according to a new tweet on the game’s official Twitter account.

After Turkey Day, Toy Day and all the new activities that come with a winter update, Animal Crossing is bringing more items to its in-game store. The latest update was previewed on Twitter by the NPC Isabelle, who encouraged fans to “get those orders in ASAP”.

Hi, everyone! If you're looking for fun ways to ring in the new year, I hear that Nook Shopping is offering all kinds of neat items from around the world right now. I'm personally looking forward to some New Year's noodles. Yum! Get those orders in ASAP! pic.twitter.com/wlmBTiegga — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 26, 2020

The items are inspired by New Year celebrations from around the world, encompassing dishes and celebratory items. Champagne glasses filled with apple cider, platters of grapes, and hot bowls of noodles are included in the festival menu, and will all be available from Animal Crossing‘s Nook Shopping.

Perhaps one of the biggest questions raised by the update was asked by this Twitter user:

OMG CAN WE GET TURNT IN ANIMAL CROSSING — Vin 🌻 (@TWlNTELLE) December 26, 2020

The last update was on November 19, adding reactions and hairstyles alongside full events and items. Perhaps most notable, the update featured a data transfer system, allowing people to move their islands to another Switch.

In an interview with Polygon, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said of Animal Crossing’s unprecedented success: “I don’t know that we expected it to be truly the cultural touchpoint that it became across the globe. And what we were pleased to see is how it redefined how people thought about video games and how they incorporated it in their lives.

“We saw people celebrating graduations; having birthday parties; weddings, even — virtually, through the game itself. And we were pleased to see that we were able to provide a bit of a respite in what was pretty chaotic times and challenging times for folks.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was also the recipient of the Best Family Game at The Game Awards 2020.