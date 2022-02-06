itch.io says “NFTs are a scam”

Indie game hosting website itch.io has clarified its stance on NFTs, as many developers and publishers announce they are supporting them.

With the Worms NFT project recently cancelled by Team17 and EA announcing it is no longer “driving hard” on them either, a few gaming companies are backpedalling their stance on NFTs. Now, itch.io took to Twitter in a thread to clarify that the indie game hosting and marketplace platform is not interested in them.

“NFTs are a scam,” began the Twitter thread, “If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet then we ask that [you] please reevaluate your life choices.

“Also fuck any company that says they support creators and also endorses NFTs in any way. They only care about their own profit and the opportunity for wealth above anyone else. Especially given the now easily available discourse concerning the problems of NFTs,” itch.io concluded.

A quick search of “NFT” on the itch.io platform is met with quite a few parodies and “showroom” games where people can go and view NFTs. It also looks as though most of them have NFT in the name or description for the sake of it.

Popular video game voice actor Troy Baker also recently announced a partnership with NFT company VoiceVerse, but after public backlash and the reveal that the company has been taking others’ work for free and selling it, Baker announced the partnership was over.

In other news, Ubisoft has apparently gifted staff NFTs for the Ghost Recon franchise to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The anniversary cap is available for employees until March 9 and follows the launch of Quartz in December.