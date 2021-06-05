Itch.io’s Palestinian Aid Bundle has more than 1,000 titles for under £5

Indie storefront Itch.io has released a bundle featuring over 1000 titles, in support of Palestinian Aid.

The pay-what-you-want bundle via Itch.io has a recommended price of £3.70 ($5 USD) and collects together more than a 1,000 games, soundtracks, books, role playing supplements, pieces of software, and more.

Popular indie games such as Minit, Anodyne, Glittermitten Grove and Pikunkiu are among the bigger titles included.

All proceeds from the bundle will go directly to the United Nations Relief and Works agency, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting the Palestinian people, providing food assistance and mental and physical health protection.

Bundle organiser Alanna Linayre wrote: “Indie games are unique in that they can tell stories not seen in AAA or other games.

“We pour our life experiences into our games and share a piece of ourselves with the world. Palestinian game developers are no different in this aspect, but have the added challenges of limited access to basic services, like clean water, electricity, medical care, and food security.”

The headline game for the bundle is Liyla and the Shadows of War by Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh. The game “tells a story of a little girl who lives in Gaza during the 2014 war, in which 30% of civilian casualties were children.”

Lilya Shadows of War was showcased at events IndieCade and A Maze, and earned numerous nominations. The game also won the “Excellence in Storytelling” award at the International Mobile Gaming Awards Middle East/North Africa.

The bundle will be available up until Friday, June 11.

