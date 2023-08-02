It’s time to delete your ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Early Access saves

Baldur’s Gate 3 early access players have been advised to delete their saves ahead of the game’s launch this week, along with any mods that they might have installed.

This is to ensure that Baldur’s Gate 3 plays correctly on their systems, though with three years of early access to their names, players might be more than a bit attached to their respective characters.

We recommend players with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files. This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting! We’ll have a full guide for launch tomorrow. — Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 (@baldursgate3) August 1, 2023

“For Baldur’s Gate 3 players with existing Early Access saves, we ask that prior to August 3, launch the game, and delete all save files to avoid unintended conflicts at launch,” said developer Larian Studios in a post to Twitter (X).

“Also, remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download,” continued Larian Studios, adding that there will be a guide to running the game published today (August 2).

“We recommend players with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files. This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting!” it concluded.

In addition, the developer has provided a map with the global release times for further reference. This is pertinent to PC players only as the PS5 version of the game doesn’t launch for another month.

Unfortunately, preloading is not an option, meaning that players will be grappling with a 122GB download on the big day. According to Larian Studios, this occurred as a result of allowing early access. That prevented the files from being encrypted because Steam wouldn’t be able to adopt a blanket approach to the users with Baldur’s Gate 3 in their library.

