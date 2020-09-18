J.K. Rowling “not directly involved” with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, confirms WB Games

Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is “not directly involved” with its upcoming RPG, Hogwarts Legacy.

The studio has launched an FAQ page for Hogwarts Legacy, which was unveiled during Sony’s recent PlayStation 5 showcase, to explain a number of the game’s aspects to gamers ahead of its launch. The open-world action RPG, which will be set in the 1800s wizarding world, has been met with mixed reception from the public since its reveal.

Warner Bros. Games has announced that the game’s development did not “directly involve” its author, although her “extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World”.

The studio also confirmed that the game’s narrative is “not a new story from JK Rowling”. However, the game will remain “true to J.K. Rowling’s original work”, with developers Portkey charting “new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world”.

Details of the newly announced game are scarce, except for a brief summary of the game’s plot: “Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts.”

Since the game’s reveal, several Twitter users have pledged to boycott the game in response to the author’s “anti-trans” tweets, as well as her latest book, Troubled Blood, which features a cross-dressing serial killer.

Rowling came under fire in June when she mocked a headline on Twitter about “people who menstruate”. The comments, and her stand on the matter – which includes a lengthy essay in which she attempted to explain her views – have not been received well by the public and media.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.