J.K. Simmons will return to play Omni-Man in ‘Mortal Kombat 1’

Netherrealm founder Ed Boon has confirmed that J.K. Simmons will be reprising the role of Invincible‘s Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1.

Over the weekend (July 22), Netherrealm revealed that Omni-Man, along with The Boys‘ Homelander and DC Comics‘ Peacemaker, will feature in Mortal Kombat 1 as playable fighters.

Justice. The good… and the bad. Welcome the Kombat Pack Roster to Mortal Kombat 1. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/QoWFC36y8n — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) July 21, 2023

Advertisement

While it’s unclear if John Cena (Peacemaker) or Antony Starr (Homelander) will reprise their roles, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has confirmed that J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man in the upcoming fighting game.

“It’s as authentic as it can be,” shared Boon (via IGN).

The three crossover fighters will be released as downloadable content (DLC), while Mortal Kombat 1 will launch on September 14.

In their respective shows, both Omni-Man and Homelander are super-powered antagonists posing as Earth’s superheroes. Meanwhile, Peacemaker lacks the pair’s powers but shares their taste for ultraviolence.

Speaking to IGN, Boon confirmed that the DLC’s theme was “M-rated heroes and villains more from the comic book genre,” and described the trio as being in a “hyper and violent category of guests”.

Advertisement

“That’s the theme there along with the Mortal Kombat characters of Takeda and Quan Chi,” explained Boon. “I think [for] a lot of people, just seeing Homelander and Omni-Man in the same frame will be [..] one of those classic ‘who would win in a fight’ kind of scenarios that players will be able to see the result of.”

Besides Omni-Man’s arrival in Mortal Kombat 1, Skybound Entertainment has revealed that Invincible is getting a spin-off game following superhero Atom Eve.

Set to launch this year, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will be an interactive visual novel with turn-based combat and a story shaped by players’ decisions.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for the second season of Invincible, which launches later this year.