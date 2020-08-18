Jack Black may be a playable character in ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’

Jack Black may be featured as a playable character in the upcoming remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, according to a recent datamine.

A leaked image of Jack Black as the franchise’s villain Officer Dick found its way onto a Reddit thread after players tinkered around with the source code of the game’s demo – which is available now – to uncover the character dressed in an officer’s uniform with a skateboard in hand.

Officer Dick has been a staple character of the skateboarding video game franchise, appearing as a bonus character in the first four games. Officer Dick would loiter around skaters and stop them from skating, making him one of the most annoying characters in the games.

Jack Black’s involvement in the game may not be a surprise at all to some players, who noticed that Black hung out with Tony Hawk himself, when he got to play bits of the game earlier in the year.

Black’s appearance in the game has not been confirmed by Hawk, Activision or Black yet.

A documentary titled Pretending I’m A Superman – The Tony Hawk Video Game Story is being released today (August 18) digitally, and covers Tony Hawk’s journey through the creation of his hit game series with Neversoft, and how the series revived mainstream skater culture and earned over USD $1.4 billion worldwide.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster will be released on September 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.