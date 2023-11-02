James Bond game ‘Project 007’ said to be “the ultimate spycraft fantasy”

Project 007, IO Interactive‘s James Bond game, has been said to be “the ultimate spycraft fantasy”, suggesting elements of an immersive simulation.

Revealed in 2020, the Hitman developer confirmed that Project 007 would tell a “completely original story” that would not lift influences from the books or films.

“It’s very important that we could create a digital Bond. A Bond for the gaming industry,” said CEO and co-owner Hakan Abran at the time.

“Every Bond kind of defines a generation and it’s amazing how they kept reinventing themselves over so many years.”

Details on Project 007 have been light on the ground since then, but an interview with Abran in the latest issue of Edge magazine has shed some light on what fans will expect.

“The few other breadcrumbs we’re able to pick up in the office suggest a tone closer to Daniel Craig than Roger Moore, and perhaps a more scripted experience than Hitman‘s freeform jaunts,” explained the magazine (via Games Radar).

“It’s been pitched as ‘the ultimate spycraft fantasy,’ which suggests gadgets – and perhaps a step away from the murderous objectives of Agent 47.”

This therefore seems to suggest a more modern setting and a tone that is inspired by the anxieties of a globalised world with technology reaching all around citizens and spies.

Additionally, the phrasing of “ultimate spycraft fantasy” might be interpreted to relate to reacting to and manipulating the surroundings to complete missions.

Immersive simulations, like the Deus Ex, Dishonored and System Shock series, don’t stress to the player that they should fulfil objectives in a specific way.

If James Bond in Project 007 has access to a wealth of equipment that could lethally or non-lethally eliminate enemies – which is hinted at with “spycraft” – then it sounds like the game experience may be more flexible than the Hitman series has been.

