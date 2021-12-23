January Xbox Games with Gold announced

January’s Xbox Games with Gold have been revealed, with a couple of indie titles and some older titles through backwards compatibility.

Starting January 1, 2022, you will be able to pick up the twin-stick shooter RPG NeuroVoider, and the classic vertical scrolling shoot ‘em up Radiant Silvergun. NeuroVoider will be available until January 31, whereas you will have a shorter time to claim Radiant Silvergun, as it’s only available until January 15.

From January 16, you will also be able to pick up Aground, a pixel art survival game, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene, a unique take on the classic arcade game. Aground will be available until February 15, but Space Invaders is also only available for a short period until January 31. All four games will be included in both Xbox Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Advertisement

NeuroVoider is a cyberpunk twin-stick shooter featuring a soundtrack from artist Dan Terminus and sees you fighting off legions of robots while using an endless combination of nuclear-powered weapons. This one is also great to play with friends, as it features four-player co-op.

Aground is a pixel art survival game that has a whole lot to it, where you can build up technology, raise some dragons, or launch into space.

Radiant Silvergun is a classic shoot ‘em up and was incredibly popular when originally launched in Japanese arcades in 1998. The game was later ported to the Sega Saturn and the Xbox 360 Live Arcade. Another incredibly popular shoot ‘em up, Ikaruga, is a spiritual successor to Radiant Silvergun.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene was a Y2K twist on the original with a strong theme of evolution. The game featured 143 levels, all with incredible, modern wireframe visuals to bring the game into the next generation.

Make sure you claim this month’s Xbox Games with Gold before time runs out, the list of which you can check out here.

Advertisement

In other news, a Dark Souls tabletop role-playing game has been announced by the Dark Souls board game creators.