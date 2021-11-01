Japanese ads show classic characters coming to ‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’

Classic Pokémon characters will be making their return in the upcoming titles Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Characters including Professor Rowan, who sends trainers out on their journey to capture Pokémon in the Sinnoh region, and antagonists from the game’s enemy force, Team Galactic, have been shown in brief Japanese adverts for the games.

The videos, which are accessible in Japan by scanning a QR code on posters in train stations, have been uploaded by the Spanish language Twitter feed PokéXperto (as spotted by VGC). While each is only around 22 seconds, they all follow a clever format of showing a scene as it appeared in 2006’s original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl and contrasting it with the 2021 version of the scene from the remakes.

Advertisement

For instance, this is how the first meeting with Professor Rowan – who studies Pokémon evolution – compares:

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/SsDaUSpzHI — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

While this clip shows the trainer meeting Cynthia, the Champion of the Sinnoh region’s Pokémon League, both then and now:

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/GbuThldTpR — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

PokéXperto has also shared clips of Team Galactic commander Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter. There’s no sign of the fourth commander, Charon, yet, nor the villainous group’s overall boss, Cyrus.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set for release on Nintendo Switch on November 19. Beyond giving the classic Nintendo DS games a visual overhaul, they will also see a slate of updates and quality of life improvements added to the games, including party-wide Exp Share from the beginning of the game, the ability to swap your party’s Pokémon from anywhere without having to go to a Pokémon Center’s PC, and an autosave feature.

Advertisement

In other Nintendo news, the mobile game Dr. Mario World closes for good today, after two years. More cheerily though, LEGO sets based on Luigi’s Mansion are planned for release in 2022.